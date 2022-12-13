Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of CPLP opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.