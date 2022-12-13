Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.