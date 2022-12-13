Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.