Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 109.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

