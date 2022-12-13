Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 90,736 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 143,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

