Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 97,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,070. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

