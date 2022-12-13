Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,212. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

