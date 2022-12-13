Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. 47,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $95.88.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

