Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.36. 16,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,629. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

