Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 3,220 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. 226,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

