Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,202. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

