Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,687. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

