Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.