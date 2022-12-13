Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

