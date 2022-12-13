Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 75.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,543,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,808 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 32.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,149,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

