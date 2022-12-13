Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

