Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 31.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

