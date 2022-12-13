Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNH opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

