Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.03% of Cardinal Health worth $146,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $72,222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:CAH opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.