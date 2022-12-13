CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CareCloud Stock Up 3.4 %

MTBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 39,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,892. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares in the company, valued at $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

