CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
CareCloud Stock Up 3.4 %
MTBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 39,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,892. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.