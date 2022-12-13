Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in November

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 186,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €22.00 ($23.16) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.