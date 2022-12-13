Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.98 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $315.59 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,354,956,819 coins and its circulating supply is 10,582,917,603 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,352,816,843 with 10,580,355,486 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02922408 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,748,841.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

