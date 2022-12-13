Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $318.65 million and $4.37 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.79 or 0.05174413 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00512437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.63 or 0.30352311 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,353,594,628 coins and its circulating supply is 10,581,080,350 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,352,816,843 with 10,580,355,486 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02922408 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,748,841.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

