Caspian Sunrise plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04 (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Price Performance
Shares of LON:CASP opened at GBX 4.22 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.48. Caspian Sunrise has a 1-year low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £94.86 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.
About Caspian Sunrise
