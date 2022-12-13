Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

