CEEK VR Trading Down 1.2% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.29 million and $16.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00242401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09325659 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $14,474,713.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

