Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.