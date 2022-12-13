Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Centene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

