CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 843,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,501 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

