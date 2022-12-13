Chain Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $734.61 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00513605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.10 or 0.05064444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.54 or 0.30431343 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

