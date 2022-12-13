China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in November

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the November 15th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,298.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRGGF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

