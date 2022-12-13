Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
