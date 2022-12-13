Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.