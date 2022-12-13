Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.09. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $212.86 and a twelve month high of $339.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

