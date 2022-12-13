Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,077 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

