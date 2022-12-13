Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,321 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 0.9% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

Leidos stock opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

