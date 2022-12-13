Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

