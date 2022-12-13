Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $161,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

