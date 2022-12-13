Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $672,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

