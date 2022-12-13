Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 297,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,667,406. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,993 shares of company stock worth $11,883,929 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

