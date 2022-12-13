Citigroup Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $123.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $123.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

