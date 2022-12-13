Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

LRMR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,643. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Celano purchased 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 317,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 507,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,908.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 666,666 shares of company stock worth $2,099,998 in the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,292,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

