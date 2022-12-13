Citigroup Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $54.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pentair by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

