Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

