Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CKNHF remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

