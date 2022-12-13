Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
CKNHF remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $54.48.
Clarkson Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.