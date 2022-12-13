Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CCTC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 27,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

