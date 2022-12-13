Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
CCTC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 27,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.
About Clean Coal Technologies
