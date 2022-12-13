Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CETY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

