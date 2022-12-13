Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CETY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
