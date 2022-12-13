Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 97.0% in November

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $91,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 108.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 489,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,213. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

