Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

