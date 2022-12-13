Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

