Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR:CBK opened at €7.80 ($8.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.40. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.01).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.