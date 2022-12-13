Comparing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16% Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $102.60 million 11.28 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.01 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 7.57 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

